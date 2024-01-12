Anonymous Content’s Chief Financial Officer, Seth Brodie, has exited the company after two years, TheWrap has learned. It’s unclear what precipitated his exit and where he plans to go next.

Brodie started his tenure as Anonymous Content’s CFO in May of 2021. He had previously worked as SVP of finance and strategy for Legendary Entertainment after being VP of finance and strategic planning for DreamWorks Studios.

Brodie’s departure comes just three months after Anonymous Content laid off 8% of its staff last October. As originally reported by TheWrap, the company employed around 170 people before the layoffs, and 8% meant the exit of about 14 people. Those original layoffs were the result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as general disruption in the overall entertainment landscape.

Back in March of 2023 it was announced that Dawn Olmstead and Heather McCauley had unexpectedly resigned from their roles as CEO and COO.

“Thanks to Dawn’s contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive,” the board of Anonymous Content said in a statement at the time. “Dawn has been a valued leader for the past two years and we wish her and Heather the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

In a statement, Olmstead confirmed that her resignation was effective immediately.

“I am proud of all we accomplished during my two years at the company. I am especially grateful to my extraordinary team who worked alongside me to take Anonymous to exciting new levels,” she said. “I wish them all the best.”

Anonymous Content produced the Emmy-winning comedy hit “Schitt’s Creek,” along with a string of Oscar-winning films, including “Spotlight” and “The Revenant,” but suffered a major setback in 2019 when founder and CEO Steve Golin died.