Seth Meyers Jokes Catholic Leader ‘Moved Trump to Another Parish’ After Getting to Know Him Al Smith Dinner

Seth Meyers is still wringing drops out of Donald Trump’s appearance at the Al Smith dinner, noting that the former president was seated next to a high-ranking Catholic leader.

“Former president Trump spoke last week at the Al Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner and sat next to New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan,” Meyers began Tuesday night. “I’m not sure what they talked about but immediately afterwards Dolan moved Trump to another parish.”

It took a moment for the audience to get the joke but once the laughter started up Meyers laughed, “Remember?!”

Trump’s attendance at the dinner was definitely enjoyed by at least one person: comedian Jim Gaffigan. The roast host got off probably the best joke of the night by bringing up the former president’s comments during his only debate against Harris about cats and dogs being eaten.

“During the first and only debate, President Trump talked about migrants taking cats and eating them,” Gaffigan said. “You know, if you’re keeping track at home, this is the second time grabbing a kitty has been part of a campaign issue.”

Meyers took a jab at Trump during his Tuesday night monologue for the same issue. He brought up Trump’s recent town hall: “After a voter at a town hall event last week asked former president Trump if he truly believed immigrants were eating pets Trump said ‘they’re eating other things too that they’re not supposed to be,’” the host said. “Then again, he probably just means vegetables.”

