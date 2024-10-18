Jim Gaffigan Roasts Trump With Double-Entendre Cat Joke: ‘Second Time Grabbing a Kitty’ Is a ‘Campaign Issue’ | Video

“You know, if you’re keeping track at home,” the comedian said to the charity dinner crowd, including Trump and his wife Melania

Comedian Jim Gaffigan speaks as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY); Cardinal Timothy Dolan; Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump; and former first lady Melania Trump react during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner (Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
“Clean” comedian Jim Gaffigan roasted Donald Trump’s “They’re eating the cats” debate comment with a loud meow, cracking at the Al Smith dinner that it was the second time “grabbing a kitty” became a campaign issue for the GOP candidate.

Gaffigan also roasted Sen. Chuck Schumer, New York Mayor Eric Adams and others among others onstage at the New York City event Thursday night. He even jabbed at the “rich people” present at the dinner, which benefits Catholic charities. 

The stand-up started his address by assuring that audience that just because he plays Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live” does not mean he would not be joking across the aisle: “I want you to know that I’m going to be fair and balanced tonight, and I’m going to make jokes about both Donald Trump and JD Vance.” 

Trump and his wife Melania Trump were seated on the dais alongside Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Schumer. Gaffigan roasted all of them, and while Trump was laughing along, Melania seemed unmoved by the comedian’s quips at her husband.

“During the first and only debate, President Trump talked about migrants taking cats and eating them,” Gaffigan said. “You know, if you’re keeping track at home, this is the second time grabbing a kitty has been part of a campaign issue.”

The former first lady held a stoic expression as the crowd erupted in laughter, including a slight smile from her husband. 

The dinner is named after former New York Governor Alfred E. Smith, who became the first Catholic nominated for president by a major U.S. political party when he ran as the Democratic nominee in 1928. Vice President Kamala Harris was not in attendance, but she did not escape Gaffigan’s grasp. 

“This event has been referred to as the Catholic Met Gala. 22% of Americans identify as Catholic. Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state, and I’m sorry why is Vice President Harris not here?” he said. “This is a room full of Catholics and Jews in New York City. This is a layup for the Democratic nominee.”

Gaffigan also joked to the audience that we are 19 days away from Election day and “likely a civil war.”

“I’m nervous, you know what I mean, this is my first civil war guys. I don’t own a musket,” he added.

Other politicians and journalists in attendance were not free from being poked fun at. Gaffigan received his biggest crowd response in a jab made at New York Mayor Adams.

“Ten million dollars is pretty impressive. I mean granted, it can get you a studio apartment in Manhattan, which seems expensive especially considering you can get a mayor for two business class flights,” Gaffigan joked. “I’d like to also welcome Mayor Adams, brought to you by Turkish Airlines.”

Watch the full address here:

