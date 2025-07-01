Seth Meyers Reveals the Interview Tactic He Picked Up From Howard Stern: ‘He Does This Fake-Out’ | Video

Seth Meyers revealed a key trick Howard Stern uses to get his guests to open up following a recent appearance on the radio hosts “The Howard Stern Show.”

Seth spoke about his interview experience with his brother Josh Meyers on their podcast, “Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers.” At the top of the episode, Seth noted that Stern started “wrapping up” their interview before carrying on with more questions.

“You go, ‘Oh, it’s over, I feel like that went really well,’” Seth said. “Then he asks you like a half an hour more questions.”

“Do you think they’re recording those?” Josh laughed.

“No, they are!” Seth exclaimed. “He does this fake-out.”

You can listen to the conversation — and Seth’s self-described “terrible” Stern impression — in the video below.

Seth and Josh started their comedy podcast in 2023, with the brothers interviewing a new celebrity every week. In this episode, they talk to Alexander Skarsgård — another famous show biz brother currently starring in the Apple TV+ comedy “Murderbot.”

Before bringing Skarsgård on, the brothers reminisced over their father’s love for Stern. With this in mind, Seth appreciated having been on with Stern more than once.

“It’s very fun because dad, more than us because he was a commuter, dad used to listen to Howard Stern all the time, and I feel like he would come home and he would tell us how funny Howard Stern was,” Seth said. “It’s a very nice circle of life thing to be doing ‘The Howard Stern Show.’”

The brothers praised Stern’s wily interview tactic, effectively catching guests off guard and opening them up to a renewed line of questions with more candor.

It’s a trick Seth told his own future guests to watch out for.

“If any of our future guests are listening, we’re going to start using this lull move,” Seth joked.

You can listen to the full episode of “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” here.