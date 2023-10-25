Jenna Ellis became the 4th co-defendant of four-time indicted former president Donald Trump to flip on him on Tuesday and, for Seth Meyers, it was the clearest indication that they all really learned from Trump’s book. They’re just making different kinds of deals.

Ellis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting false statements in the Georgia election interference case against Trump. Vowing to cooperate with Fulton County officials, Ellis avoided jail time for the felony, and instead was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution money.

“So I guess in the end, [Trump] did teach them all the art of the deal,” Meyers mocked on Tuesday night.

The NBC host was, of course, referring to the title of Trump’s book, first published in 1987.

Indeed, Ellis became the 4th co-defendant to turn on Trump, and the third of this week alone. Meyers joked that viewers might remember Ellis, but not because of the fact that she smiled in her mugshot.

“You might remember Ellis as the least weird lawyer from this press conference,” he joked, pulling up an image of Ellis flanked by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell (the latter of whom also flipped on Trump this week, and has agreed to testify against him as needed).

“She’s the one sticking out like a normal thumb,” Meyers continued about Ellis. “She looks like Marilyn from ‘The Munsters.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue in the video above.