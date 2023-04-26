We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Meyers Says Biden-Trump Rematch Is Like Choosing Between ‘2-Day-Old Egg Salad and Donald Trump’ (Video)

”It would be nice to have a country where a guy could safely retire before he’s 86,“ the NBC host mocked

| April 26, 2023 @ 7:03 AM

NBC

President Joe Biden officially announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection in 2024, and Seth Meyers is really dreading the potential rematch between the current Head of State and the former, twice-impeached-and-now-indicted one, Donald Trump.

Meyers led his monologue with the news of Biden’s announcement, joking that choosing between the two men again is basically just choosing between two awful menu items at a subpar restaurant.

“Can you imagine if it’s Biden versus Trump again? That’s like going into a diner and the only things on the menu are two-day-old egg salad and Donald Trump,” the “Late Night” host joked. “I guess I’ll take my chances with the egg salad!”

Meyers then turned his attention to Biden’s apparent new slogan. In announcing his reelection bid, the politician implored voters to let him “finish the job” he started in 2020.

“Yeah, good idea! It would be nice to have a country where a guy could safely retire before he’s 86,” Meyers mocked.

Meyers also poked fun at the Republican party for immediately releasing a new ad after Biden’s announcement, which asked “What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were reelected?”

“Personally, I think it’s pretty low to drag Martin Van Buren into this,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.

