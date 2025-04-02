Seth Meyers Panel to Lead ATX TV Festival’s Opening Night With Panels for ‘Elsbeth,’ ‘Animal Control’ and Mark Duplass Added | Exclusive

Seth Meyers will be kicking off the ATX TV Festival, one of the premiere TV events of the year. A panel for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will serve as the opening night marquee, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The panel will mark Meyers’ ATX debut. The NBC star will give attendees an inside look into how he and his team create the show’s recurring segments and approach their particular brand of political satire. Meyers will also spill on the joys and challenges of creating late night TV.

Additionally, this year’s festival will include panels from CBS’ “Elsbeth,” Fox’s “Animal Control,” Acorn TV and a screening of “The Long Long Night” as well as a conversation with series co-creator and star, Mark Duplass.

Carrie Preston will take the stage for ATX TV’s “Elsbeth” panel. Preston will be discuss giving a show to the “astute but unconventional” Elsbeth Tascioni after the character became a fan favorite on “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” creating by Robert and Michelle King. Specifically, they will discuss their reinvention of the whodunit genre.

Star and executive producer Joel McHale as well as stars Grace Palmer and Michael Rowland will lead Fox’s panel on “Animal Control.” The presentation will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at their comedy, which recently aired its third season. More names will be announced at a later date.

As for Acorn TV, the British TV hub will host two panels during the festival, a strong showing for the platform’s event debut. “Anatomy of an Acorn TV Series” will be a panel conversation that will examine the streamer’s library and break down what makes Acorn TV series distinct. The panel will include “Harry Wild” star and executive producer Jane Seymour, “Art Detectives” writer and executive producer Paul Powell and Courtney Thomasma, the Executive Vice President of Linear and Streaming Products for AMC Networks.

The streamer will also host ““Murder & Mystery with Acorn TV,” an event only for badge holders that will start with a “Harry Wild” conversation with Seymour. That will be followed by an advance screening of “Art Detectives,” a series starring Stephen Moyer that’s set to premiere on June 9, as well as a Q&A with Powell.

Last but certainly not least is a new project from Mark Duplass. From Duplass Brothers Productions, “The Long Long Night” is an independent series co-created by and starring real-life childhood friends Duplass and Barret O’Brien. The six-episode comedy is in the process of raising money for distribution through Seed&Spark, a film-centric crowdfunding and SVOD platform. It will debut on the independent distribution platform Kinema on April 28, marking the platform’s first series. Duplass will discuss how the semi-biographical series came to be and explain its complicated journey to distribution. Christie Marchese, the founder and CEO of Kinema, will be joining Duplass with more panelists to be announced soon.

These six panels are in addition to the 13 others ATX TV previously announced. This year’s lineup includes retrospectives for “Mad Men” and “UnREAL” as well as a reunion for “The Leftovers,” just to name a few of the events. The 2025 ATX TV Festival will take place in Austin, Texas, from May 29 to June 1. Badges are currently available for purchase.