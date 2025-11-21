Seth Meyers Loses It Over Trump’s Latest Social Media Rant: ‘Is There No Character Limit on Truth Social?!’ | Video

President Trump unleashed yet another tirade on his social media platform this week, and this one broke Seth Meyers a bit. The NBC host had a minor meltdown just looking at the post on Thursday night, simply because of how long it is.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers deadpanned that the president is very calmly handling the fact that both the House and Senate voted to release the Epstein files, by writing a “very concise and thoughtful post” about it. Meyers then immediately cracked.

“I’m just f–king with you, look at how long this is!” he bellowed, showing an image of the post. “Is there no character limit on Truth Social?! I haven’t seen something that long and incoherent since my mom accidentally had voice-to-text on while she had a conversation with our neighbor, Linda!”

Digging into the contents of the post, Meyers zeroed in on Trump saying that he asked House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass the bill to release the files.

“No, you didn’t,” Meyers retorted. “Don’t try that move where you say ‘as everyone knows,’ in hopes that we’re all going to say ‘Everyone? But I didn’t know. Am I out of the loop?’ Everyone knows the opposite was true, because we saw it with our own eyes.”

Indeed, Trump spent months denying the Epstein files were even real, claiming that they were a “Democrat hoax.” His administration even called Rep. Lauren Boebert into a meeting in the Situation Room to push her to stop supporting the discharge petition for the bill.

Meyers was also amused by Trump saying he told the House and Senate “respectively” to release the files.

“I also like when Trump starts using big words like ‘respectively,’” he said. “That’s how you know he’s spinning out. If things get any worse, his next post is gonna say, ‘Heretofore, I have toiled many fortnights in quiet obscurity to secure the release of these most precious documents, and make known henceforth that I was not friends with, and thus never visited Jeff and the island, respectively!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.