Meyers Mocks Rubio for Dubbing Mar-a-Lago Docs a ‘Storage Issue': Shouldn’t Have Sent FBI, ‘But Rather Marie Condo’ (Video)

Seth Meyers returned from vacation Tuesday night and wasted no time in catching up on all the headlines he missed while he was gone — including the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. But the late night host was truly gobsmacked by ongoing Republican defenses of the documents found at Trump’s home — particularly Sen. Marco Rubio’s.

Granted, Meyers first tried to give Rubio a little credit in the segment. He started by playing clips of the senator explaining why sensitive information about and from the government must always be treated delicately and stored in proper places, so as not to give foreign adversaries any kind of advantage or insight. But then Meyers pointed out one key fact about those clips.

“Thank you Sen. Rubio, a true profile in courage,” Meyers said. “Say what you want about the man, but at least he’s finally speaking up and taking on Donald Trump’s obvious criminality and abuses of power and warning Americans of the risks Trump poses to — what’s that? Oh, all those clips were from 2015 and he was talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails? What a silly and unexpected mix-up!”

Meyers then played more recent clips, showing what Rubio actually has said about the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The senator has largely brushed the situation off as a debate surrounding storage of documents, rather than whether the twice-impeached former president should’ve had the documents at all.

In one interview, Rubio noted that “I don’t think a fight over storage of documents is worthy of what they’ve done.”

“I’m sorry, you think this is a storage issue?” Meyers mocked. “The Justice Department shouldn’t have sent the FBI, but rather, Marie Condo?”

From there, he busted out his Trump impression once more to act out exactly how he thought a conversation between Trump and Condo would go.

You can watch the full “Closer Look” segment in the video above.