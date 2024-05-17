Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were among the many Republicans that came to be in Donald Trump’s cheering section at his criminal trial this week, which kind of amazed “Late Night” host Seth Meyers. “Man, Beavis and Butt-Head are everywhere!” he joked on Thursday night.

Meyers was, of course, comparing them to the characters recently brought to real life by Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day on “Saturday Night Live,” with a graphic on screen putting the duos side by side. Granted, Boebert and Gaetz weren’t the only MAGA supporters there, and Meyers didn’t miss just how many others there were.

“Seriously, there are more Republican members of Congress at Trump’s criminal trial than there are at the Capitol,” he joked. “Just going to throw this out there, might be a good day to storm it!”

But the late night host was definitely most entertained by Gaetz and Boebert’s presence, especially considering the fact that they got heckled for being there. And, according to reports from inside the courthouse, the duo sat in the front row of the courtroom, right next to Trump’s son, Eric.

“Oof! They have to sit next to Eric Trump. Where did you get your tickets from, Seat Freak?” Meyers joked. “Sitting front row at the Trump trial must be like the MAGA version of sitting court-side at a Knicks game, except if someone says ‘Wow they’re even bigger up close,’ they’re talking about the bags under Trump’s eyes.”

At the end of the day though, Meyers wasn’t exactly surprised that both Gaetz and Boebert were there. Really, he was surprised that Boebert didn’t manage to get herself kicked out, given her previous, uh, decorum at public events.

“I mean, if you’re gonna get handsy during a performance of ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical,’ I can’t imagine how turned on you’d get for a hush-money-to-a-porn-star trial,” he mocked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.