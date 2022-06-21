Seth Meyers is among the many who don’t believe Donald Trump is even a little undecided about running for president again in 2024. In fact, on Monday night’s show, the host likened Trump’s attempts to play coy to a drunk college kid.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers honed in on Trump’s plan to pardon people involved with the January 6 insurrection, as revealed in the January 6 committee hearings, and his continued intent to do so if he were to get reelected.

“Most people should not be treated the way they’re being treated. And if I become president, someday, if I decide to do it, I will be looking at them very, very seriously for pardons,” Trump said at a recent rally. “Very, very seriously, should I decide to do that.”

At that, Meyers had a good laugh, poking fun at Trump’s repeated use of the word “if.”

“Trump is so bad at playing coy. If he had a fan, he’d cut a hole in it so you can still see his mouth,” Meyers said. “He says ‘if I decide to do it,’ like he’s threatening to streak across the quad after a frat party. ‘I dare you guys to join me if I decide to do it.’ Donald, you’re already naked.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers pointed out the larger issue at hand, which is that the January 6 hearings have made it clear repeatedly that Trump and his aides knew that what they were attempting to do on January 6 was illegal. The late night host then likened Trump’s words to those of OJ Simpson.

“They clearly had criminal intent. Now, Trump is basically admitting that he’ll do it again if he gets the opportunity,” Meyers said. “He’s confessing in advance. It’s like he’s writing his own version of that book by OJ called ‘If I Did It,’ except Trump’s is called ‘If I Decide to Do It.'”

You can watch Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.