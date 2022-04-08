Seth Meyers used his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night to poke fun at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, after the Republican threw a fit on the House floor because some people were talking while he was attempting to give a speech.

On Wednesday, the House voted to hold two former Trump aides, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, in criminal contempt of congress for their consistent refusal to comply with subpoenas as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

During the vote, which McCarthy dubbed “a political show trial,” the House GOP leader refused to continue with his prepared statements, because some Democrats were not sitting in their seats quietly while he was speaking. He would not push through, as he kept complaining “the House is not in order.”

“Buddy, if people are standing and talking, you can’t bitch about it,” Meyers said. “You gotta grow a spine and plow right through. I mean I would never get through the monologue if I stopped every time somebody got up and walked out.”

Meyers then pointed out the irony of McCarthy being upset about his colleagues not giving him their undivided attention, considering recent actions by other Republicans.

“Also, now you have a problem with standing and talking?” Meyers joked. “Two of your members literally stood up and yelled at the president during the State of the Union like drunk Mets fans who just found out that deGrom’s out for a month.”

Meyers was, of course, referring to Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the latter of whom once again stood up and heckled someone during this meeting as well.

“The contempt vote was not, of course, without drama,” Meyers noted earlier in the segment. “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a.k.a the ‘Are You For F—ing Real? Housewife of DC’ heckled Congressman Jamie Raskin as he was speaking, like a drunk aunt at a comedy show who thinks everyone’s there to see her.”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.