The district attorney investigating twice-impeached former president Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia revealed this week that possible indictments in the case are “imminent.” And while Seth Meyers is excited to see what may come, he has a hunch that throwing actual conspiracy charges at Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may not go very well.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday, Meyers pulled up a news clip from August 2022, when Giuliani actually testified as part of the investigation, in which “Today” reporters noted that the DA said at the time that charges for the attorney could range from racketeering to conspiracy.

While the late night host thinks those charges are deserved, he’s concerned that they simply won’t stick due to Giuliani not being great at being stealthy.

“Racketeering makes sense. Conspiracy does, too. But it might be a harder sell to a jury, because Rudy is so bad at conspiracy,” Meyers joked. “He literally holds up incriminating texts on TV. He meets with shady characters in cigar bars – and then takes pictures. ‘Remember fellas, we never had this conversation. Now, how about a quick picture, so we never forget it?'”

Meyers also offered his sympathies to the people who had to listen to Giuliani’s testimony throughout this case, saying that though the attorney spoke for six hours, it probably felt like 12 hours, poking fun at the fact that Giuliani discovered he was wearing two watches on camera during his testimony.

But, with potential charges looming, Meyers got a bigger kick out of Trump’s own reaction.

The late night host made fun of the twice-impeached former president’s “tailspin” on Truth Social, in which he questioned why nobody admonished him in real time, or even outright hung up on him, if his call to Georgia’s Secretary of State — during which, you might remember, Trump asked Brad Raffensperger to “find” almost 12,000 votes for Trump to turn the election in his favor — was actually a problem.

“I love that his argument is: ‘If I was so crazy, how come they didn’t hang up on me?’ Because you were the f—ing president, dude!” Meyers mocked. “I know it’s crazy, but it fully happened.”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.