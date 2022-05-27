In the aftermath of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week, Republican lawmakers have once again been saying that gun control is not the answer. But Seth Meyers couldn’t help but scoff at Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s proposed alternatives: door control.

In his many interviews following the shooting, Cruz has pushed the idea of only letting schools and other venues have a single door to enter and exit from. “One of the things that everyone agreed is don’t have all of these unlocked back doors,” he said. “Have one door into and out of the school, and have that one door, armed police officers at that door.”

“I’m sorry, you don’t want gun control, but you want door control? Are you insane?” Meyers marveled. “Why not stop at one? Why not just outlaw doors altogether? Then no one would need keys to get in your house. You just have to climb up to the roof and slide headfirst down the chimney. You really think one door is a good idea? Then how about you try it first; one door for the Senate and you can all line up to go in every day which Ted Cruz might not think is bad, but it’s a f—ing nightmare for whoever has to stand next to Ted Cruz.”

Then, Meyers scorned the idea simply from a practical standpoint.

“Just spitballing here, but maybe run this idea by a fire marshal first and see what they have to say about it,” he said. “Because, famously, nothing bad has ever happened when there’s only one way in one way out of a crowded building.”

As the segment went on, Meyers called out more members of the GOP, denouncing them for continually supporting organizations like the NRA and refusing to offer any kind of compromise on gun control.

“These obviously aren’t serious ideas,” Meyers said. “They’re pathetic excuses from the most depraved people in our politics, who would rather do the bidding of powerful forces like the NRA than do anything to stop these massacres from happening.”

Meyers eventually did circle back to Ted Cruz, calling up a clip from this week in which the Senator abjectly refused to discuss the issue when he was confronted by a reporter for Sky News about why these kinds of horrific events only happen in America. As the reporter kept pressing him, Cruz finally just fled from him.

“Man, look at him run away. I bet he was thankful that place had more than one door,” Meyers quipped.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.