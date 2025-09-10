Seth Meyers Disputes Trump’s ‘Ridiculous’ Notion That Dems Support Epstein Survivors for Approval Ratings | Video

Seth Meyers could not help but poke fun at Donald Trump’s appearance Monday at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., given the president’s sordid past.

“President Trump spoke yesterday at the Museum of the Bible,” the “Late Night” host told his viewers on Tuesday. “Either that, or he just couldn’t remember the word ‘church.’” During his speech, Trump bragged about the decreased crime levels in D.C. since he deployed the National Guard and announced that he would be donating his personal Bible that was given to him by his mother to the museum.

“It’s even more valuable because it’s still in the original wrapping,” Meyers joked. The comedian then called out Trump for even appearing at the Museum of the Bible the same week that his birthday note to deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was released to the public.

“Look at that. That’s a letter that the current president of the United States sent to the world’s most notorious sex trafficker,” Meyers observed. “Anyway, hope he had a nice time … at the Museum of the Bible.” You can watch Meyers’ full Tuesday night monologue in the video below.

Meyers’ jabs at Trump and his supporters did not stop there. He additionally noted that Trump is considering deploying the National Guard in New Orleans. “Let me guess: [Pete] Hegseth’s idea?” Meyers asked, as he tossed up a photoshopped image of the Secretary of Defense at a Mardi Gras party.

The NBC host also pushed back against Trump’s suggestion on Truth Social last week that Democratic lawmakers are only siding with — and advocating for — Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors because they want to improve their party’s low approval rating. “That’s ridiculous,” Meyers responded. “Democrats never do anything to help their approval rating.”

Speaking of ratings, Meyers reported that a recent survey revealed that around 41% of Americans second-guess their decisions. “Also some Slovenians,” he added, alongside an image of First Lady Melania Trump standing next to her husband. In honor of the official start of the new NFL regular season last week, Meyers then capped off his monologue with a joke that had nothing to do with Trump but was no less scathing than his earlier critiques of the president.

It began with the comedian noting that Tyson Foods has begun offering new chicken nuggets inspired by different NFL teams, which prompted Meyers to advise his viewers: “Stay away from the Giants Nuggets, because they start out cold and never get hot.” (The Giants are currently 0-1 for the season.)