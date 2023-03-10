As more texts from Fox News hosts bashing twice-impeached former president Donald Trump are being revealed, Seth Meyers is pretty sure he knows where the next one will be coming from — Trump himself.

Here’s the quick version: on Tuesday, new court filings from Dominion Voting Systems were made public as part of their ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. In the filings, it was revealed that Carlson sent texts to an unknown coworker saying, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” He then sent a second message that said, “I hate him passionately.”

Other filings have revealed that Carlson was not the only Fox host who was shilling Trump’s election lies on-air but privately bashing him, and also revealed that it wasn’t just Fox News employees. In a sworn statement released on Wednesday, former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis admitted she also knowingly lied about election fraud for the twice-impeached former president.

“How does this keep happening? We keep getting new court filings where everyone, from Trump’s legal team to his closest allies on Fox News, all admit they were full of s—,” Meyers said. “It’s only a matter of time before we see a leaked text from Trump himself that says ‘Just saw myself on Fox & Friends! What the f— am I talking about? I look and sound like a lunatic!'”

For their part, Fox News has largely rebuked the findings of Dominion Voting Systems’ filings, saying that the company “cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context.”

“Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press,” Fox said in a statement on Tuesday. “We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.