Seth Oster to Exit as UTA Global Chief Communications Officer

Seth Oster, United Talent Agency’s global chief communications officer, is set to exit UTA by the end of the month, a source told TheWrap.

Oster’s departure for a new opportunity was announced in an internal memo Friday from UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer as Oster sets out “to pursue a new opportunity,” which has not yet been disclosed. Zimmer also noted that Oster will help with the transition process for his role and the corporate communications team over the next few months.

Oster joined UTA in 2017 and was made a partner in 2020, and he’s been widely admired and respected at the agency since joining.

“Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises,” Zimmer wrote in part in his memo. “He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell our story, and his success at building our communication practice to be among the best in the business, are just a few of the important contributions that Seth has made to UTA.”

Oster is a veteran of Hollywood and politics for the last 25 years and in 2009 was appointed by President Obama to lead public affairs at the Environmental Protection Agency. He’s also worked for Sen. Dianne Feinstein and held roles with the Screen Actors Guild, MPA and AFI.

Variety first reported the news.