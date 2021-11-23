WWE’s Seth Rollins Attacked by Fan on ‘Raw’ (Video)

WWE wrestler Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on Monday’s “Raw” episode. And before you ask, no, it was not part of the show.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” a company spokesperson said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Watch a video of the attack, as captured by a fan, at the bottom of this post.

The attack came following Rollins’ win over Finn Balor. That part was scripted. But as Rollins was walking back up the entrance ramp toward the backstage area, the fan blindside-tackled him.

Rollins reflexively put a guillotine chokehold on the fan while refs and security guards rushed in to help. After being separated, Rollins was (understandably) irate, but collected himself enough on the stage to play to the confused — but relieved — crowd.

“Raw” airs Monday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on USA Network.

Rollins, whose real name is Colby Daniel Lopez, is considered one of the best professional wrestlers of his generation. Before joining WWE, he had a great career with Ring of Honor, where he performed as Tyler Black.

The 35-year-old Rollins, who is married to fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch (the two now have a child together), was the inaugural NXT Champion. After debuting on the main roster as one-third of legendary faction The Shield (alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose), Rollins has gone on to win every major title in WWE.

Rollins has twice (in 2015 and 2019) been named the No. 1 wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Only six other wrestlers are part of that same illustrious club. Rollins was the cover athlete for video game WWE 2K18.