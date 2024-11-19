David Fincher’s ‘Seven’ Debuts on 4K Blu-ray and Digital Alongside IMAX Re-Release in January

“Seven” is back.

David Fincher’s 1995 serial killer masterpiece, starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, will be available for purchase digitally in 4K Ultra HD and on 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on January 7, 2025. Additionally, to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, this newly remastered version of the film will be offered theatrically with exclusive IMAX engagements in the United States and Canada beginning on January 3. International engagements will also be available on select dates.

The restoration was completed at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imagining department and was sourced from the original negative, overseen by Fincher.

If, for some reason, you have never seen “Seven,” it follows a brash young detective (Pitt) who transfers to a police station in an unnamed, perpetually rainy city. It’s there that he is partnered with a seasoned detective who is on the cusp of retirement (Freeman). Together, the two are tasked with tracking down an elusive killer whose crimes are based on one of the biblical Seven Deadly Sins. Gwyneth Paltrow plays Pitt’s wife and R. Lee Ermey is the police captain. Richard Roundtree, John C. McGinley and Kevin Spacey also star.

When the movie was originally released, it was a sensation, partially because of the shocking climax, and inspired wave after wave of imitators – it seemed like every other week, a movie was aping “Seven,” from its dreary industrial setting to its beautiful, skin-crawling opening titles by Kyle Cooper, which were set to the strains of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer (Precursor).” (Nine Inch Nails principals Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would go on to score five of Fincher’s features, beginning with 2010’s “The Social Network.”)

The new home video release includes all of the previously released supplements, including four distinct commentary tracks (based on different elements – The Story, The Stars, The Picture, The Sound); deleted scenes and alternate endings; featurettes on the construction of the title sequence; and original marketing materials.

“Seven” will available digitally in 4K Ultra HD and on 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on January 7, 2025. For more about the IMAX release, consult the official site here.