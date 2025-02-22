‘Severance’ Star Christopher Walken Unpacks ‘Nightmare Dinner’ in Episode 6

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Severance” Season 2, Episode 6.

The second Christopher Walken read the script for the “Severance” episode “Attila,” he knew what to expect.

“It’s one of those family dinners that we’ve all had where things are not going well,” Walken told TheWrap, referring to the scene as “one of those slightly nightmare dinners.”

In the final moments of “Severance” Season 2, Episode 5, outie Irving (John Turturro) notices that a man is watching him. Eventually, Burt (Walken) admits he’s been following Irving since the Overtime Contingency and shares his theory that their innies were romantically involved. As a sort of peace offering, Burt invites Irving to have dinner with him and his husband, Fields (John Noble). Thus begins the tensest dinner in “Severance” history. As Irving and Burt bashfully get to know one another, Fields consistently interjects with a series of aggressive barbs.

The episode also allowed the Oscar-winning actor to finally get to know outie Burt. Walken noted that everything, from Burt’s clothes down to his husband and personality, were “a little bit different” from the innie version of the character he portrayed throughout Season 1.

“It’s sort of like meeting an actor you’ve seen many times in the movies. Then you meet him, and he’s different than you thought he was going to be,” Walken explained.

Though Burt and Irving’s outies start the dinner as near strangers, as the meal progresses they start to fall back into the familiar patterns their innies established inside the walls of Lumon. Irving and Burt’s sweet flirtations stand in stark contrast with Burt’s relationship with the barbed Fields. Walken noted that Irving and Burt’s romance is “very high school young love.”

“When I was growing up in the ’50s, they used to write songs about that — Bobby Vinton or somebody, young love, the bells are ringing and the birds are chirping. I think that John and I were thinking along those lines,” Walken said. “When you get old, I think that there is a certain resumption of what happened when you were a kid.”

“Severance” releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.