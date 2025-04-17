‘Severance’ Sees Over 6.4 Billion Streaming Minutes Across Season 2, According to Nielsen

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

We finally have an idea of just how big of a hit “Severance” was for Apple TV+. Since Season 2 premiered in February, the dystopian thriller saw 6.4 billion streaming minutes, according to data from Nielsen.

Because of the way Nielsen calculates its data, this number includes viewership from both Season 1 and Season 2. It also accounted for viewership from the week of Jan. 13 to the week of March 17. The Season 2 finale set a new weekly high for the series, coming in at 876 million minutes during the week of March 17–23. That marks a 29% viewership increase compared to the season’s preview high. “Severance” also pushed out Netflix’s “Temptation Island” when it came to the highest concentration of viewers aged 18–49, the most coveted demographic when it comes to television ratings. Roughly 71% of the viewership for “Severance” fell into that age range.

Season 2’s finale also marked the first time “Severance” entered Nielsen’s Overall Top 10 list rather than its Originals Top 10 list. This is a major feat for any show, but it’s an especially impressive one for an Apple TV+ original given the fact that the Nielsen Top 10 is typically dominated by Netflix titles.

Speaking of, a Netflix title took the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s overall list. During its first full week of availability, “Adolescence” soared to that top spot, securing 1.44 billion minutes. That’s a viewership increase of 59% compared to its premiere week. Major contributors to the miniseries’ impressive watch time were adults aged 35–64, which accounted for 56% of total viewers, and Hispanic viewers, which accounted for 26% of total viewers.

“Adolescence” standing at the top of this list is especially impressive considering its runtime. Unlike other multi-season titles on the overall Nielsen list, “Adolescence” only has four hourlong episodes. The series is currently No. 3 on Netflix’s list of the most watched English-language titles of all time, accounting for 124.2 million views. This metric is a slightly more accurate metric when it comes to comparing Netflix titles to one another as the most watched lists calculate both total hours viewed and overall views.

Shondaland also provided some notable wins for Netflix. “The Residence” was No. 2 on the overall list with 1.355 billion minutes viewed, and “Grey’s Anatomy” was No. 5 with 977 million minutes. It should be noted that “Grey’s Anatomy” is also available to stream on Hulu.

Hulu saw another win thanks to “Family Guy,” which secured the No. 8 spot. That animated comedy joined “Bluey” as a Nielsen mainstay. “Bluey” secured 975 million minutes for Disney+ as well as the sixth place on the list during the week in question.

Other big TV titles included Prime Video’s “Reacher” (1.097 billion viewing minutes) and HBO’s “The White Lotus” (973 million minutes), which is currently available to stream on Max.

But aside from “Adolescence” and “Severance,” the big winners of the week were blockbuster movies. “Moana 2” secured the No. 3 spot with 1.129 billion minutes streamed for Disney+, and “Wicked” came in at No. 9 with 905 million minutes streamed for Peacock.