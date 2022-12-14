‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3 is a go, as HBO Max has renewed the well-received drama series for another season. The 10-episode second season from Warner Bros. Television debuted Nov. 17 and concludes with the final two episodes of the season on Thursday.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max said in a statement. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

Since the launch of Season 2, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” has been the top Max Original according to HBO Max, with last week’s release day setting a new record for the series by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021.

Created by writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for season two include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.

The series is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Executive produced by Kaling, showrunner Noble, and Howard Klein, the series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.