Shailene Woodley Says Kate Winslet Helped Her Navigate Body Image Pressures as a Young Actress in Hollywood

Shailene Woodley opened up about how Kate Winslet helped her navigate body image pressures in Hollywood, telling host Drew Barrymore the “Titanic” star “singlehandedly” made her the confident actress she is today.

“I’ve been blessed to have people, at a young age, show up in a really real, truthful, pure way,” the “Three Women” said to Barrymore while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” That’s when she shared that Winslet helped mold her self-confidence as a rising actress in Hollywood, describing Winslet who has “done the hard work” and isn’t “afraid to be who she is.”

“She’s just real,” Woodley explained, reflecting on how Winslet sat her down at age 21 to help her work through negative Hollywood standards. The two previously worked together on “Divergent”(2014) and “Insurgent.”

“Because we worked together. I was 21. I had all, you know, the influx of public life and being told ‘you should look a certain way’ or ‘you should be a certain thing’ or ‘don’t eat that’ or ‘do this’ or ‘dye your hair a different color,’” Woodley, shared, adding that Winslet “absolutely sat me down, held my shoulders, did this, and was like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not who you are. This is the truth.’”

Winslet has been very outspoken about the trials and tribulations she experienced as a young actress. During an interview with Porter, Winslet shared that life within her career wasn’t the most enjoyable in the beginning.

“I felt like I had to look a certain way or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” Winslet said at the time. “Journalists would always say, ‘After ‘Titanic,’ you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’… and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your fuckin’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.‘”

“Three Women” is streaming now on Starz.