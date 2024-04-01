Despite being a critical and box office success, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” wasn’t beloved by everyone who saw it. In fact, Shakira’s sons downright hated the movie.

In an Allure profile centered on the release of her latest album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” the singer revealed how her two boys felt about the film — in addition to sharing her own thoughts.

“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women,” Shakira said. “I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.”

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer added. “I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

Allure’s Patricia Alfonso Tortolani described this as “part of the Shakira Paradox” after she asked the clarifying question, “Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should?”

Shakira answered, “Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?”

Earlier on in the piece, the singer also commented on the Biblical story of Adam and Eve, with particular insight into Eve’s plight.

“Eve was a story created by misogynists to put women in the little box where we have to remain silent, not speak our minds and not be a catalyst for change. To keep things as they are,” she said when Tortolani asked if she relates to Eve. “I think there’s something refreshing about women when they get to be themselves and be unapologetic. Because we’ve had to apologize so many damn times in the past.”