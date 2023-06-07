Shannen Doherty revealed on Wednesday that her Stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her brain.

On Instagram, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a video of her CT scan from January, in which doctors determined that the cancer had metastasized.

In the caption, she wrote, “January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain.”



The previous day, she shared a clip of herself getting fitted for the mask for her first radiation brain treatment. “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” she said of being confined in the small space of the CT machine.

She added, “I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Among her friends who left supportive messages was Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. The two actresses appeared in the short-lived “Heathers” TV series.

“Wolf Pack” star Sarah Michelle Gellar, a longtime friend, wrote, “You are a warrior.”

Kevin Smith, who directed her in the 1995 movie “Mallrats,” added, “Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat.”

The “Charmed” star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission in 2017 but announced in 2020 that the cancer had returned and spread. As she told “GMA” at the time, “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m Stage 4.”