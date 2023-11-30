Shannen Doherty Launches Podcast as Cancer Spreads to Her Bones: ‘I’m Not Done With Living’

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress says she still wants to work and is “just so grateful for every second”

Shannen Doherty in 2019
Shannen Doherty at a Farrah Fawcett Foundation event on September 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Shannon Doherty, who revealed that her metastatic breast cancer has now spread to her bones, said in a new interview that she’s “not done with living.”

The 52-year-old actress, best known for her role as Brenda Walsh on ’90s hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” is launching the “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” podcast on iHeartRadio Dec. 6.

She hopes to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and show that people with terminal cancer like herself are still capable of working and contributing.

Shannen Doherty
Read Next
Why Shannen Doherty Is Still Working and Fighting Amid Stage 4 Cancer: 'I'm Not Ready for Pasture'

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done,” she told People in an excerpt from their cover story published on Wednesday.

“People just assume that it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age. ‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not,” Doherty said. “We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. After a mastectomy and chemotherapy and radiation treatments, she went into remission. But the cancer returned in 2019 and in 2020 she revealed it was now Stage 4.

Shannen Doherty
Read Next
Shannen Doherty Says Her Breast Cancer Has Returned: 'I'm Stage 4' (Video)

In June, Doherty revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain and that she had already undergone surgery to remove a brain tumor. She said her battle with the disease has led her to “look for the bigger purpose in life.”

“I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed,” Doherty said of having terminal cancer. “We’re the people who want to work the most, because we’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here.”

She said she’s trying to get into new clinical trials, but “my greatest memory is yet to come.”

Doherty also starred “Charmed,” played of the Heathers in the 1989 cult comedy of the same name and appeared in Kevin Smith’s 1995 comedy “Mallrats.”

Shannen Doherty
Read Next
Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain, Shares Video of Her CT Scan

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.