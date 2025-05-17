‘Shark Tank’ Cast Bids a Tearful Farewell to Mark Cuban in Season 16 Finale: ‘We’re Going to Miss You’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Shark Tank” Season 16, Episode 20.

The “Shark Tank” cast bid its longtime investor Mark Cuban a tearful farewell as they closed up the Season 16 finale.

“This show changed me,” Cuban said during the emotional installment. “I think I changed the show, and I think we all together as sharks, changed America.”

The finale, which aired Friday, May 16, opened up as usual, with several eager and hungry entrepreneurs ready to dip their toe in the tank in hopes of getting one of the sharks to bite.

Stepping onto the carpet was luxury candle company Big Ass Luxuries, a tick removing mitt business called Tick Mitt, an invisible panty line named Stringys, as well as a mother-daughter shop called Deviled Egg Co. that sells gourmet deviled eggs. Cuban made his final “Shark Tank” investment with Deviled Egg Co., in a joint deal with co-star Barbara Corcoran for $250,000 for a 20% stake in the company.

But as the episode wrapped up, “Shark Tank” pivoted to a special segment dedicated to Cuban’s departure.

“I remember literally thinking, ‘This show is not going to last,” Cuban, who first guest-starred on the ABC series in Season 2 and became a regular investor in Season 3, said as he reflected on his 15 seasons. “Just go on there, just tear it up. Raise hell, cause trouble. I really didn’t expect there to be a third season, and then boom, it just blew up.”

As the episode showed a montage of all the businesses he’s helped fund and oversee — including Dude Wipes, Simple Sugars, Eat Bugs and more — Cuban said he understands and relates to the challenges and struggles the dreamers who’ve pitched their companies on the show have faced.

The cast of “Shark Tank.” (Disney/Christopher Willard)

“I think I just brought a little bit of an edge where I tried to make it not so much about an academic investment show, but more a show that is about people trying to reach their goals, trying to have their dreams come true,” Cuban said. “I’ve been in their shoes. I’ve been broke, I’ve been sleeping on the floor. I can put myself in the shoes of pretty much anybody who’s standing on the carpet.”

Cuban has financially-backed at least 85 companies since joining “Shark Tank.”

“What I’d like to say is, thanks to everybody who took a chance on me, all the entrepreneurs who said yes to me,” Cuban said. “Who knows how many millionaires we’ve created, and their employees. How many people we’ve inspired. I’m proud of what we’ve done.”

Next up were remarks from his fellow sharks Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary. While several guest sharks have come and gone, the six have remained the core cast. Together, in front of their iconic chairs for the last time, they shared their final thoughts about Cuban.

“I’ve learned a lot, real pleasure to have you here, we’re going to miss you,” Herjavec said.

“Mark, having you leave is really like having a big brother leave the house,” Corcoran shared.

“You’re a warrior, you’re a humanitarian, you’re just an an all-around great, great person and I admire and respect you and love you,” Greiner added.

“He continues to change the world and I love you, man,” John said.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve all built together, we have become ambassadors of the American dream around the world. So much of it is because of you. We don’t always agree. We don’t. And sometimes you learn a lot from me,” O’Leary said with eyes full of tears.

Cuban chimed in with some loving words for his co-stars before they shared a cheers.

“You guys are amazing. I mean, I’ve learned so much from all of you. We’ve had such an impact to ‘Shark Tank,’ to the people who supported us, to the people who love us. I love you guys like family. Thank you,” Cuban said.

Cuban first shared the news that he’d be departing from the show while appearing on sports podcast “All the Smoke” in 2023.

“This is our 15th year. Next year’s 16th year is going to be my last year. So, I only got one more year to go,” he revealed at the time. “It’s time.” Cuban told TheWrap in October 2024 that he decided to leave the show in an effort to spend more time with his family, sharing that he doubts he’ll ever return to reality TV despite some offers.

“I’m getting asked that a lot now that people know that I’m leaving — I doubt it,” Cuban previously told TheWrap in response to whether or not he’d lead another business-centered show or return to reality TV in general.

“I’m leaving just to spend more time with my kids — they’re teenagers now. When they were younger, my wife and I got to tell them where to be and when; now they ain’t listening to us,” Cuban said. “We shoot in June and September, and just getting the opportunity now when they’re getting out of school to be able to spend time directly with them, that’s important. I’m tired of missing that.”

Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky was promoted to full-time shark investor on the hit ABC series in September 2024.

“Shark Tank” returns for Season 17 this fall on ABC. Past episodes are now streaming on Hulu.