Sharon Stone to Play Villain Victoria Kord in DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ (Exclusive)

Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Sharon Stone will play villain Victoria Kord in “Blue Beetle,” DC Films’ first superhero movie starring a Latino character, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Victoria Kord is a new character created for the movie.

Additionally, Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) will play Carapax the Indestructible Man.

“Cobra Kai” breakout Xolo Maridueña is set to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in “Blue Beetle.” “Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto is set to direct. The screenplay is from Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s “Scarface” remake and Sony’s “Miss Bala.” John Rickard is the producer.

Stone joins a cast which includes George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, Bruna Marquezine and Harvey Guillén.

“Blue Beetle” is set to be released theatrically on Aug. 18, 2023.

In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes, but the film will focus on Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner in 2006, Jaime Reyes was introduced during the “Infinite Crisis” crossover event ahead of the launch of a new “Blue Beetle” in May 2006. Reyes is a working-class El Paso teenager devoted to his family and with no connections to superheroes prior to receiving his powers.

Jaime Reyes discovered the Blue Beetle scarab on the way home from school with two of his best friends Paco and Brenda, half-buried in a disused lot. Reyes took the scarab home, curious as to what it might be. That night, the scarab came alive grafted itself to the base of Jaime’s spine and provided him with a suit of extraterrestrial armor that can be modified to enhance his speed and strength, as well as to create weapons, wings and shields.

Stone first broke out in the global smash hit “Basic Instinct,” which garnered Stone her first Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Stone would go on to star opposite Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earn Stone an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Stone’s other notable film credits include “Sliver,” “Total Recall,” “The Quick and the Dead,” “Sphere,” “The Specialist,” “Alpha Dog” and “The Disaster Artist” to name a few.

Stone will next be seen in a recurring role opposite Kaley Cucco in the second season of “The Flight Attendant.” Stone’s other television credits include Netflix’s “Ratched,” HBO’s “Mosaic,” “The New Pope” and a recurring role on “The Practice,” for which Stone won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

As a humanitarian, Stone has been honored with a Nobel Peace Summit Award, a Harvard Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award and an Einstein Spirit Award.

Stone is repped by Artist International Group.

Raoul Max Trujillo is best known for playing the main villain in Mel Gibson’s 2006 chase thriller “Apocalypto.” His other film credits include “Cowboys and Aliens,” “Riddick,” “Sicario,” and its sequel “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” His numerous television credits include “True Blood,” “Lost Girl,” “Da Vinci’s Demons,” “Salem,” and “The Blacklist.” Trujillo currently stars on Mayans M.C. as Che “Taza” Romero.

Trujillo is repped by GGA and and Corner Booth Entertainment.