On the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which begin later this week in Beijing, Discovery+ has greenlit a documentary series about three-time gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The three-part docuseries launches exclusively on Discovery+ this year and will follow White and explore his legacy, from his childhood struggles with a congenital heart condition to the development of his snowboarding talent to the sacrifices made by his unconventional but supportive parents, and of course his success at the Olympics where he holds the record for the most gold medals by a snowboarder.

“Trophy” and “Immigration Nation” filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau direct the untitled docuseries and have been following White for months as he qualifies for the 2022 games, and they will be filming with him in Beijing, capturing footage as he pursues a historic fourth gold medal.

“I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to look back on my career and share my decades-long journey and personal archival footage with Discovery+ audiences around the globe. I cannot wait for viewers to experience my path to the 2022 Olympics right along with me,” said Shaun White in a statement.

“Shaun White’s road to domination in the worlds of both skateboarding and snowboarding has been a completely wild, 20-year ride. We are excited to share his drive, struggles, and triumphs with Discovery+ audiences this year,” said filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau.

“Shaun White’s incredible journey has been unprecedented and wildly entertaining, and it deserves to be documented and shared with the world,” says Mike Tollin, executive producer and co-chairman of MSM. “We’re thrilled to partner with Discovery+ to bring viewers the mind-blowing performances and death-defying feats that they know and love from Shaun, while also providing a peek at never-before-seen footage of his early years — before he came to dominate a sport like few athletes ever have.”

The untitled Shaun White docuseries is produced for Discovery+ by Mandalay Sports Media, where Mike Tollin and Mason Gordon serve as executive producers. For Discovery+, Howard Swartz and Igal Svet are executive producers.