Warner Bros. Discovery Taps Shauna Spenley as Global Chief Marketing Officer for Direct-to-Consumer Division

Riot Games’ Shauna Spenley is joining Warner Bros. Discovery as the media giant’s new global chief marketing officer for its direct-to-consumer division.

In her new role, Spenley will oversee the global streaming marketing organization responsible for helping to drive subscription growth for the company’s streaming platforms, Max and Discovery+. Her broad responsibilities will include branding, content marketing, subscriber growth, retention & engagement, marketing science, research and media. She will also work closely with the U.S. networks and international teams to leverage the company’s assets.

“It is a privilege to be joining this phenomenal team. I have been a subscriber and fan of Max since its launch. The incredible array of content is unmatched in the industry, including the most prestigious brand in television … HBO,” she said in a statement. “I cannot wait to jump in and get to work with JB, Casey and the marketing group. I believe we are incredibly positioned to ride the recent momentum of Max and grow it to be a top global streamer.”

Spenley joined Riot Games in 2021, where she led the video game studio’s expansion into film, television and music and oversaw its IP strategy and consumer products. Prior to Riot, she served as vice president of marketing and publicity at Netflix, where she spent 15 years in various senior leadership roles.

“We are so fortunate to be able to bring in a talent of Shauna’s caliber and it says a lot about our achievements, our assets and team, and opportunity ahead of us that she can’t wait to join our One WBD Team,” Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette said. “I have the utmost confidence in Shauna and this entire team to deliver outstanding results as we move forward together.”

Spenley, who will join WBD on Sept. 3, is filling the position held by Patrizio “Pato” Spagnoletto, who is exiting the company but will remain through the fall to assist with the transition.

During his tenure, Spagnoletto spearheaded Max’s go-to-market strategy, with the platform now available in the U.S., Latin America, and European markets, with more launches planned in additional territories, including Asia.

“I cannot say enough about Pato’s innumerable contributions both at Warner Bros. Discovery and Discovery before that. I feel that I can speak for everyone in saying that we will miss his strategic and operational expertise, innovative spirit and inspiring leadership,” Perrette added. “I could not have asked for a better partner in getting Discovery+ and then Max off the ground, helping us navigate this crucial, initial launch and growth phase across the world.”

Prior to serving as global CMO, he was executive vice president and head of marketing for Hulu, where he oversaw the streamer’s marketing and subscriber growth efforts across the SVOD and live TV businesses. Before Hulu, Spagnoletto served in leadership positions at Steelhouse, Farmers Insurance and Yahoo!.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity WBD has given me and proud of the momentum we built around Max,” Spagnoletto said. “Though this is only the beginning chapter for Max, it is a good transition moment and I have full faith that Shauna and the incredible team here will succeed in making Max a top entertainment destination around the world.”