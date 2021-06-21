‘Shazam 2': David Sandberg Reveals First Look at Superhero Suits (Photo)

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” director David F. Sandberg is getting ahead of set photo leaks and sharing the first look at the Shazam Family’s new superhero suits.

“Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day,” Sandberg tweeted on Monday.

The photo features (from left) Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Meagan Good as Darla Dudley, Ross Butler as Eugene Choi, Zachary Levi as Shazam, Michelle Borth as Mary Bromfield and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro Peña.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” the sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson, who is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Asher Angel returns as Billy, with Zachary Levi once again playing the kid-at-heart superhero Shazam, bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. While Shazam is a formidable champion, Billy Batson is still just a kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use his new powers.

Sandberg returns to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. “Shazam!” is based on the DC character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

“Shazam!” was the No. 1 film worldwide on its opening weekend in 2019, and went on to earn over $366 million worldwide on a relatively modest budget for a superhero film. The film, which also starred Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong and Djimon Hounsou, earned an “A” CinemaScore with audiences and a 90% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will be released on June 2, 2023.