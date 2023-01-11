Sherri Shepherd’s Syndicated Talk Show Renewed by Fox Television Stations Through 2025 

Sherri Shepherd’s hit syndicated daytime talk show is here to stay: Fox Televisions Stations announced Wednesday that “Sherri” has been renewed for two more years through the 2024-25 television season.

“I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy, and inspiration to my audience.”

Shepherd was the official replacement for Wendy Williams in February 2022. At the time, Williams was dealing with health issues that prevented her from doing the show. Later that year, “The View” alum was given her own show and has been extended for the next two years.

“Sherri” is FOX’s number one daytime talk show. According to Nielsen Media, the rookie show brings in roughly one million viewers a day. In household ratings, she outperforms veterans like Tamron Hall, Rachael Ray, and Maury Povich.

The nationally syndicated daytime talk show airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on FOX O&O (owned and operated) stations. To find out how to watch “Sherri,” click here.