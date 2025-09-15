Jenna Elfman Says ‘Shifting Gears’ Is Even Better in Season 2

It sounds like “Shifting Gears” is going to be running even smoother in Season 2, according to cast member Jenna Elfman.

“It’s so well-written and so genuinely funny. It feels very iconic to be back on ABC in a really good sitcom,” the actress told TheWrap at ABC’s Summer Soirée on Sept. 5. “Tim [Allen] and I, our comedic chemistry is amazing; Kat [Dennings] and I; everybody has amazing chemistry. They’re writing for the actors extremely well this year, and I’m very excited for people to see it. It’s working.”

Elfman joined the multicam sitcom as a recurring character in Season 1 earlier this year, and her dance instructor Eve will indeed be back to feud — and flirt — with Allen’s Matt from across the street of his auto restoration shop. Plus, this isn’t the first time the comedy icons have worked together.

“We did a film called ‘The Six Wives of Henry Lefay,’ so I’ve been to his house for dinner, he’s been to my house. He’s a legend, and I love that Kat Dennings is on it with him, that was a huge draw for me too,” Elfman shared. “And, of course, Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell, we worked on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ together, so it just feels like home. Michelle Nader, the showrunner, she was a writer on ‘Dharma and Greg’ Season 3. We got on so well even then, so when she called me about this role, it just felt right.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to come do comedy again, but it feels good and I’m happy it feels good,” she further admitted.

Some people who will definitely be tuning in to the Season 2 premiere will be Elfman’s family. In fact, she says they all wind down their days by watching sitcoms together.

“I have teenage boys and they’re watching sitcoms. We’re sitting down at night and watching classic, iconic sitcoms. I feel really excited to be on one again,” the actress said. “You don’t see many sitcoms that last or work, and this one does and it’s even better than it was last season. I’m excited for the audience to laugh. That feeling when you’re at home and you are having a genuine laugh and getting relief from your day? I’m excited to share that.”

“Shifting Gears” Season 2 premieres Oct. 1 on ABC.