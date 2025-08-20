‘Shifting Gears’ Season 2 Premiere Will Be a ‘Home Improvement’ Reunion

“Shifting Gears” is starting off Season 2 by giving Tim Allen fans what they’ve wanted for years: a “Home Improvement” reunion. Richard Karn, Debbe Dunning and Patricia Richardson will all appear in the first episode of the ABC show when it returns on Oct. 1.

Little is known about the guest stars’ roles other than the fact that they will support Allen’s Matt “in an unexpected way.”

“Home Improvement” ran from 1991 to 1999 and cemented Allen as a beloved household name. The series followed Allen’s Tim as he hosted his home improvement show, “Tool Time,” and navigated his family life. Richardson starred as Tim’s wife Jill, who was often frustrated over his DIY-related antics. The role netted Richardson two Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations. She’s also starred in Lifetime’s “Strong Medicine,” as well as “The West Wing,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Last Man Standing,” “Blindspot,” “NCIS” and “The Blacklist.”

Karn starred as Al, Tim’s sarcastic yet kind co-host on “Tool Time” who often served as his levelheaded foil. He also appeared alongside Allen when both co-hosted the competition series “Assembly Required.” Karn then hosted four seasons of “Family Feud” and has since appeared in “PEN15,” “Last Man Standing,” “Air Bud,” “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Detroiters” and “That ’70s Show.”

Last but not least is Dunning, who starred as Heidi, the show-within-a-show’s “Tool Time girl.” On “Home Improvement,” Heidi mostly introduced Tim and Al, but in later seasons her personal life became a bigger part of the series. Still best known for her role on “Home Improvement,” Dunning has since hosted “Debbe Dunning’s Dude Ranch Roundup.”

Created by Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully, “Shifting Gears” follows a gruff widower (Allen) who runs an auto restoration shop. When he takes in his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and his two grandchildren, his life is turned upside down. The series also stars Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis. Nancy Travis and Jenna Elfman will also return as guest stars in Season 2.

“Shifting Gears” is executive produced by Allen alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo. Dennings is also a producer. The ABC comedy is produced by 20th Television.