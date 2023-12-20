‘Shining Vale’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Starz

“Shining Vale” won’t get to resolve a major Season 2 finale cliffhanger at Starz. The network announced Wednesday it will not renew the Courteney Cox-led horror comedy for a third season.

The series did not find large enough audience for a Season 3 order, according to an individual close to the decision. The show will also be removed from the Starz streaming platform at the end of the year.

Starring Cox and Greg Kinnear, “Shining Vale” followed Pat Phelps and her family’s move to a an old house in a fictional Connecticut town that used to house an asylum for hysterical women. The house appears to be haunted, though only for Pat, who seems dissatisfied with her life and whose family has a history of mental health issues.

Season 2 paid homage to “Rosemary’s Baby” and ended with a massive cliffhanger, as Pat learned that her husband Terry is actually Satan — and seeming pulling the strings on all of her troubles from the start.

“‘We asked ‘What’s the most shocking thing that Pat could find out?’” series showrunner Jeff Astrof told TheWrap earlier this year. “She’s been manipulated by her husband this whole time and she’s literally married to Satan… She’ll really, really internalize that, especially coming off having a baby. We really want to explore what that does to her in the third season.”

The cast also included Mira Sorvino, playing multiple roles including a ghost/demon that haunts pat at the house, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Merrin Dungey and Judith Light. The show was created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

The show was executive produced by Horgan and Clelia Mountford and Aaron Kaplan. Cox also served as a producer. “Shining Vale” hailed from Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.