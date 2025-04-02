Shondaland Expands Executive Roles for Catherine Yan Lustro, Alyssa Schimel and Seth Plattner

Shondaland has expanded roles for Catherine Yan Lustro, Alyssa Schimel and Seth Plattner.

Lustro has been named senior director of global merchandise strategy and experience while Schimel has been appointed to the newly created role of VP of global content marketing, communications and talent strategy and Plattner becomes Shondaland’s new senior director of digital engagement and content strategy.

“These new and expanded roles are a reflection of continued growth for Shondaland as our audience becomes more and more global,” Shondaland co-presidents Sandie Bailey and Chris DiIorio said in a statement. “Alyssa, Catherine and Seth have played a key role in the success of their respective divisions and we are excited for them to step into these new positions as we strive to give our audiences more.”

As senior director of global merchandise strategy and experience, Yan Lustro will oversee Shondaland’s increasing quantity of IP-based consumer product strategies, from product development through product launch. Yan Lustro will collaborate with partners as Shondaland increases its reach across consumer and fan experiences.

Schimel, who previously served as VP of marketing and communications, expands her oversight to include talent strategy for all external talent Shondaland projects and Shondaland executives.

In his new role, Plattner will aim to grow Shondaland’s digital division and expand the studio’s online presence, including social media platforms and the website. Plattner will also cultivate the brand’s presence on YouTube and oversee the new A/V team for video and audio production.

The new moves comes as Shondaland celebrates its 20th anniversary. Shondaland recently launched Uzo Aduba-led “The Residence,” which debuted as the No. 2 most-watched TV series on Netflix with 6.4 million views.