Randall Park’s directorial debut, which had a mostly positive reception from its Sundance premiere, will launch theatrically on August 4.

“Shortcomings,” starring Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki, will make its New York premiere at the Tribeca Festival next month in the Spotlight Narrative section.

Based on the Eisner-winning cartoonist Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel of the same name, “Shortcomings” also features Tavi Gevinson, Debby Ryan, Sonoya Mizuno, Timothy Simons and Jacob Batalon. Tomine, a frequent contributor to The New Yorker, adapted the screenplay and is executive producing.

The picture concerns a struggling filmmaker who spends his days managing an arthouse theater. When his girlfriend moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to ponder what he really wants out of life.

“‘Shortcomings’ is so fun,” actress Sherry Cola said in a chat with TheWrap just after the Sundance premiere, “because it’s truly a slice of life, kind of a simple way to showcase these people that we’ve never seen on the screen. It’s so grounded, and all of the characters are so flawed and crave growth and change. They can [also] be complacent and secure and stuck in their ways. There’s nothing more universal than that. And we just happen to be Asian.”

“You’ve seen Asians fight wars, you’ve seen them be crazy rich,” noted Min, “but have you seen them at a diner eating a sandwich?”

The film is produced by Hieu Ho, Randall Park, and Michael Golamco for Imminent Collision; Margot Hand for Picture Films; and Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, and Jennifer Berman for Roadside Attractions.

Executive producers are Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler, and Maria Zuckerman for Topic Studios; Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva and Neil Shah for Tango; Ryan Paine, also for Roadside Attractions, and Daniel Hank.