The short film “T,” which won the top award for shorts at this year’s Berlin Film Festival and is now a finalist in TheWrap’s ShortList Film Festival, is a bold, impressionistic and documentary-style look at rituals surrounding death in the Black community, particularly in the South. That may make it especially timely at this moment in our history, but director Keisha Rae Witherspoon definitely thinks of it as a film not for one particular time.
“I suppose for some people there might be a renewed context, but what we’re seeing now is a continuation of what’s been happening for a very long time,” Witherspoon said. “More than anything, what we’re probably seeing is a more crystalline perspective on the fact that we really do reside at a fork in the road, and that a lot of people are desperately in need of healing.”
Healing, in a way, is what “T” is about. The film is set in a community where homemade t-shirts are used to commemorate those who’ve died, and where an annual ball celebrates the dead in music and dance. It unfolds like a documentary, but in fact, it’s all scripted and acted, though it’s based in real rituals.
“It came from me observing my community and thinking a lot about ritual, and how a lot of our rituals are sort of pieced together from scraps, really,” Witherspoon said. “As a person of Caribbean descent who grew up in Miami, I see so much lost heritage, as displaced people. I find that to be very interesting as well as heartbreaking, and a fascinating reiteration of what America is.”
The idea for “T” came to her quickly, Witherspoon said, from the verité-style footage of participants in the ball to the flashes of dance and music that run through the film and were a product of her collaboration with visual artist and costume designer Mumbi O’Brien. But, she added, she did get cold feet when she got into the editing room. “As a first-time director, I wasn’t aware that it’s a common experience where you get your dailies and the impostor syndrome sets in,” she said. “I shelved the film for a little while out of uncertainty, but we finally arrived at something that reflected the vision I had in my mind.”
In its final moments at the ball, the film loses itself in a swirl of color, movement and music – and in the midst of it is a muffled and distorted version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” a pop hit from 1984 that is seldom linked to Black ritual. “I love Bruce,” she said. “And that album that ‘Dancing in the Dark’ comes from, ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ – if we’re talking about albums that are expressions of the struggle of the American consciousness, it really delivers.
“The album was a criticism of America. What followed was the song ‘Born in the USA’ becoming a patriotic anthem, often with the actual message of the song getting lost in translation. It’s one of the more specific reasons I included it with the use of ‘Dancing in the Dark’ as it relates to the optics and theme of the film.”
Watch “Girl in the Hallway” above. Viewers can also screen the films at any time during the festival at Shortlistfilmfestival.com and vote from Aug. 6-19.
The Scene at ShortList 2019: TheWrap's 8th Annual Short Film Festival (Photos)
In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song, "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez.
In the lower row, TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, ShortList host Harvey Guillen, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall, "Departing Gestures" co-directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano and TheWrap writer Steve Pond.
Ted Soqui
ShortList filmmakers attended the ShortList opening night dinner, presented by Amazon Alexa, on Wednesday, August 21 at Eveleigh West Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
TheWrap awards editor Steve Pond, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas and TheWrap head of operations Claude Memmi at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
Guests enjoyed an intimate evening of dinner and conversation at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
We're Magnetic global director of consumer research and insights Rachel Krautkremer, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey, Amazon head of entertainment & culture, XCM Andrew Saunders and Endeavor (WME-IMG) senior global marketing manager Alexandra Stabler at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa and "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas speaks at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman speaks with ShortList filmmakers and jurors at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"What We Do in the Shadows" star and ShortList host Harvey Guillen poses with TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman.
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" producers Thomas Harrington, Brian Bolster, Jonathan Napolitano and Kayleigh Napolitano.
Ted Soqui
ShortList jurors Landon Zakheim, Todd Berger, Wendy Guerrero, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Steve Pond, Gena Konstantinakos, Orlando von Einsiedel, Sharon Waxman and Tristen Tuckfield.
Ted Soqui
Host Harvey Guillen and jury member and actress Marsha Stephanie Blake.
Ted Soqui
"Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey and "Departing Gesture" co-director Brian Bolster.
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" composer Britta Phillips, director A.M. Lukas, and cinematographer Meena Singh.
Ted Soqui
"Sister" director Siqi Song.
Ted Soqui
"What We Do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillen, while hosting at the ShortList ceremony.
Ted Soqui
The ShortList 2019 jury panel.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Tristen Tuckfield, Gena Konstantinakos and Todd Berger.
Ted Soqui
Director & co-founder of Grain Media Orlando von Einsiedel speaks during the jury panel.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Wendy Guerrero, executive vice president of 30West Tristen Tuckfield, and Gena Konstantinakos.
Ted Soqui
Gena Konstantinakos, vice president of Development & Video Programing of Topic.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Gena Konstantinakos, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Wendy Guerrero.
Ted Soqui
Guests mingle with food and drinks at the W Hotel Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
ShortList film curator Landon Zakheim.
Ted Soqui
Guests chat with wine in hand at the W Hotel Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
Steve Pond introduces ShortList finalists during the filmmakers panel
Ted Soqui
"Sister" director Siqi Sing, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, and "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey
Ted Soqui
(L-R), "Departing Gesture" co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster, Siqi Song
Ted Soqui
"Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas
Ted Soqui
Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey announces the finalists for Telling Our Stories, a new film competition by Starz and WrapWomen
Ted Soqui
"No Sanctuary" takes the student prize, accepted by producer Moriah Hall
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" takes the audience prize, accepted by the co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster
Ted Soqui
"Enforcement Hours" takes the industry prize, accepted by director Paloma Martinez
Ted Soqui
Guests mingle at the W Hotel Hollywood
Ted Soqui
Guests pose for pictures after the awards ceremony
Ted Soqui
(L-R) Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall and Sharon Waxman
Ted Soqui
Sharon Waxman and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano
Ted Soqui
1 of 39
Finalists and jurors come together to celebrate this year’s finalists
In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song, "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez.
In the lower row, TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, ShortList host Harvey Guillen, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall, "Departing Gestures" co-directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano and TheWrap writer Steve Pond.