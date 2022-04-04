Amazon Prime Video has acquired the U.S. rights to “Shotgun Wedding” from Lionsgate, an action rom-com that stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, it was announced Monday.

Amazon had previously acquired the international streaming rights for the film in several key territories. No release date has been set for the U.S. release.

“Shotgun Wedding” is directed by Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect”) and follows a couple on their ultimate destination wedding with their lovable but opinionated family. And just as the two start to get cold feet on their big day, the entire wedding party is taken hostage, putting everyone’s lives in danger. Lopez and Duhamel must work together to save their loved ones, so long as they don’t kill each other first.

The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and Lenny Kravitz. “Shotgun Wedding” is written by Mark Hammer (“Two Night Stand”) and produced by Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

At one point, Armie Hammer was attached for the male lead role before exiting the film amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

“Packed with action, comedy, and a dash of romance, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is one of those rare films with something for everyone,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “With a cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is bursting with star power and fantastic performances. We are thrilled to work with the entire filmmaking team to bring this hilarious, multifaceted film to Prime Video audiences around the world.”