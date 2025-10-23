No, Shout Factory Is Not Shutting Down

The rumors of Shout Factory’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

The boutique Blu-ray company, responsible for some of the very best genre titles and classic reissues on both Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD formats, has come under fire in the past couple of days. The speculation about their impending closure was due to a combination of factors – a change to their loyalty program, some titles on the website being sold for truly bargain-basement prices and a comment on a popular Blu-ray forum.

In short – Shout Factory is not going away. They’ll still be delivering top-tier product across formats and distribution platforms, the company assured TheWrap when we reached out.

Shout is now a part of Radial Entertainment. Radial operates Shout and FilmRise and Shout continues to acquire, distribute and monetize across multiple platforms, across digital (FAST, SVOD, AVOD, TVOD), linear (broadcast), physical (Blu-ray and 4K UHD) and theatrical.

Among the upcoming titles from the company are a 4K edition of Mike Nichols’ “Catch-22,” the second season of acclaimed Netflix animated series “Arcane,” a new 4K restoration of “Shin Godzilla,” and 4K editions of John Woo classics “Hard Boiled” and “The Killer” (part of their new Hong Kong Cinema Classics line). They also have another Shaw Brothers box set on the way, along with 4K versions of Mike Figgis “Leaving Las Vegas” and David Cronenberg’s early triumph “Rabid,” among many others.

Physical media is alive and well, and Shout Factory will remain a huge part of the medium.