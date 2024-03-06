Wild West TV, a New FAST Channel from Shout! TV Debuts on Roku Channel March 19 | Exclusive

Get your six guns ready. Wild West TV, a new 24/7 FAST channel from Shout! TV, will debut on Roku Channel on March 19.

The channel launch tied to celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the classic series “Lonesome Dove” starring Robert DuVall, Tommy Lee Jones, Diane Lane, Danny Glover and Anjelica Huston. “Lonesome Dove” will be offered on the channel alongside its sequels “Return to Lonesome Dove” (Jon Voigt, Reese Witherspoon, Ricky Schroder, Barbara Hershey, Louis Gossett Jr), “Streets of Laredo” (James Garner, Sissy Spacek, George Carlin, Randy Quaid), and its prequel “Dead Man’s Walk” (Edward James Olmos, Harry Dean Stanton, David Arquette, Tim Blake Nelson, Jonny Lee Miller).

According to the official release, Wild West TV will feature “current and classic films, TV series, mini-series, and documentaries, as well as exclusive premieres, unreleased titles, and projects in development.” Among the initial offerings on the channel will be series “Bonanza,” “The Californians,” “The Texan” and “The Rebel,” along with films like “Stagecoach,” Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” films, Willie Nelson’s “Red Headed Stranger,” Marlon Brando’s “One-Eyed Jacks,” as well as newer films including “Jane Got A Gun” starring Natalie Portman.

“We have had exceptional success with westerns, both with the beloved classics as well as our Shout! original production ‘Old Henry.’ With an enduring gem like ‘Lonesome Dove’ also coming to Shout! TV in celebration of the show’s 35th anniversary, it’s an optimal time to launch this dedicated western channel for the passionate fans, and we are excited to also introduce the iconic series to a new audience,” said Julie Dansker, SVP Streaming & Content Strategy for Shout! Studios, in an official statement.

“As the demand for FAST channels continues to grow, we are delighted to offer our viewers another genre of content featuring beloved and widely recognized programming, such as the ‘Lonesome Dove’ franchise, from Shout! Studios” said Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming for The Roku Channel, in an official statement. “We remain committed to providing top-tier entertainment for our streamers to find conveniently and for free on The Roku Channel.”

This sounds like a wonderful addition to the already deeply impressive bench of FAST channels on The Roku Channel, which has everything from a channel entirely devoted to “Unsolved Mysteries” to one that hinges solely around the Universal Monster movies.