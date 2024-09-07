7 TV Shows Like ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ to Watch After the Movie

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” is uniquely its own beast, so it can be hard to find what to watch when you want more of that vibe.

What you need replicated could be that weird Tim Burton charm, a deep feeling of nostalgia – likely for the ’80s – or a blend of comedy and the supernatural. The movie is leaving many chasing one or many of these highs and we think we’ve come up with a few options to make your decision easier.

These are seven shows like “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” you should check out if you need more Tim Burton vibes in your life after the movie.