7 TV Shows Like ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ to Watch After the Movie

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” is uniquely its own beast, so it can be hard to find what to watch when you want more of that vibe.
What you need replicated could be that weird Tim Burton charm, a deep feeling of nostalgia – likely for the ’80s – or a blend of comedy and the supernatural. The movie is leaving many chasing one or many of these highs and we think we’ve come up with a few options to make your decision easier.
These are seven shows like “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” you should check out if you need more Tim Burton vibes in your life after the movie.
“Wednesday”
A show that gives major Tim Burton Energy and keeps Jenna Ortega front and center on your screen will likely be what many people are looking for after leaving “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff “Wednesday” checks all those boxes and more. The show’s first season blew up for the streamer and found the titular character heading off to a special school where she gets wrapped up in the secret dark deeds going on.
A second season is on the way but the first season is a quick and easy binge that’ll cure your Beetlejuice blues.
“Beetlejuice”
This is the obvious choice. If you just want to live in Beetlejuice’s world and get way more of the titular character than either of the movies really offers, then the “Beetlejuice” animated series is worth a look. A nostalgia overdose could be what you’re craving after the sequel and this early ’90s show will have you feeling like a kid on Saturday morning again.
“Courage the Cowardly Dog”
“Beetlejuice” is weird. The vibes are weird and unsettling. Few shows exist that can make you feel as equally entertained and bothered like “Courage the Cowardly Dog” can. The Cartoon Network series gained popularity thanks to the weird and wildly out-there hijinks Courage and his owners found themselves in week in and week out. If atmosphere is what you need, pop on a few episodes of “Courage,” and you’ll find it.
“Ash vs. Evil Dead”
If you wanted “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” to just be a little bit gorier, then giving “Ash vs Evil Dead” a go is highly recommended. Also a continuation from a popular ’80s franchise, the series features everything that made the original films great while implementing some of the advancements in special effects, makeup, and more. Bruce Campbell shines again as Ash and the three seasons of the Starz show are worth just about anyone’s time.
“Goosebumps”
Regular people coming face to face with the kooky supernatural world is the common denominator between “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” and “Goosebumps.” The Disney+ show follows a group of teenagers looking into a disappearance that happened 30 years earlier. Along the way they run into characters made famous from a number of “Goosebumps” book series.
“What We Do In The Shadows”
If you like your supernatural humor, you won’t find much better than FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.” The series – which itself spun out of a film of the same name – follows a group of vampires living their day-to-day together in a house. If the not-so-serious vibe of “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” is for you
“Los Espookys”
“Los Espookys” is a short-lived HBO series that follows a group of friends and horror enthusiasts who start a businessthat provides horror and terror to those who need it. They mostly create horror film-like experiences and make the people around them think they’re real.
