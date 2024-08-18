7 Shows Like ‘Emily in Paris’ to Watch While You Wait for Season 4 Part 2

“Emily in Paris” Season 4 delivered just the right amount of chaos, high fashion and whimsy we needed as the summer comes to a close.

But, with just five episodes in Season 4 Part 1, this season of the Netflix drama is ready to be binged in mere hours. Luckily, Part 2, which will include the latter five episodes of Season 4, will return on Sept. 12.

In the meantime, “Emily in Paris” creator Darren Star has plenty of lighter fare shows full of great fashion from “Sex and the City” — and its later offshoot “The Carrie Dairies” — to “Younger.” If you watch the Lily Collins-lead series for escapism, campy comedies like “Dollface” or “Drop Dead Diva” might also scratch the whimsical itch.

Keep on reading for the seven shows like “Emily in Paris” you should watch while you wait for Part 2 to drop.

“Sex and the City”

Sex and the City (Credit: HBO)

Before there was Emily Cooper’s loud color and print combinations strutting along the streets of Paris, there was Carrie Bradshaw’s unique take on New York City glamor. Located in the Big Apple rather than the city of love, Darren Star’s first TV series provides a humorous take on the dating missteps of a group of four women in their 30s. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is full of the same (sometimes naive) optimism as Emily, which keeps drawing her back in to her own complicated situation with Mr. Big (except the will they, won’t they is will Mr. Big ever treat her right). – Loree Seitz

Stream it on Max.

“Younger”

Paramount+

Another winner from Darren Star, “Younger” embraces a similarly whimsical reality centered on fortysomething single mother Liza Miller, who attempts to get back in the workforce by pretending to be younger. With her new identity as a 26-year-old, Miller works her way from the bottom by appeasing her hard to please boss, Diana, who would definitely think Sylvie was fabulous. Like Emily’s layered relationship with Gabriel, Liza has her own will-they-won’t-they situation, though it’s with her company’s head, who is actually around her real age. Balancing a love triangle between her superior and a handsome, young tattoo artist, Liza has her own Camille, Mindy and more between her coworker (Hilary Duff), and her roommate (Debi Mazar), who knows everything about her double life. – LS

Stream it on Paramount+.

“Girls”

Lena Dunham in “Girls.” (HBO)

You may not get the same level of fashion from this 2010s Lena Dunham creation, but you most definitely will get chaos. “Girls” follows Hannah Horvath, a twenty-something writer in New York City played by Dunham, as she confronts the professional world for the first time. Emily faces similar challenges as she tries to cement herself in the French fashion industry, as an American ex-pat. If you want another slightly delusional protagonist that finds herself in sticky situations more often than not, give Dunham’s cult-classic “Girls” a watch. – Tess Patton

Stream it on Max.

“The Bold Type”

Freeform/Panagiotis Pantazidis

If your favorite part about “Emily in Paris” is when Emily and Mindy gossip over cocktails, “The Bold Type” might be a compelling next watch. Starring Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy before she starred in “The White Lotus” Season 2, “The Bold Type” follows three best friends working at a Cosmospolitan-esque magazine, who each have their own career, friendship and dating crises. While they hit occasional rifts like Emily does with Mindy and Camille, they always find a way back to each other, usually in gorgeous gowns. – LS

Stream it on Tubi.

“The Carrie Diaries”

The “Sex and the City” prequel series centers on a young Carrie Bradshaw just at the start of her life in the city, with the same exuberance and unmatched enthusiasm that Emily brought to Savior at the start of Season 1. As seen in the above photo, Carrie’s style at this point in her life is pretty spot-on to how Emily graces the Parisian streets. Like Emily when she first arrives to Paris, Carrie’s world is turned upside-down as she enters a new NYC career and social scene — plus she’s still juggling high school. – LS

Stream it on The CW.

“Dollface”

Dollface (Hulu)

If slightly delusion characters aren’t enough escapism for you, it might be time to infuse some magical realism in your TV viewing by way of “Dollface.” Kat Dennings plays Jules, a woman in her twenties who reconnects with her girlfriends — the powerful trio of Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky — after she and her longterm boyfriend break up. After leaving the world of female friendship for years, Jules certainly has some making up to do, but she and the girls are quickly back up to speed and ready to catch up with all the drama within each others’ work and dating lives. – LS

Dollface is available to buy on Apple TV+.

“Drop Dead Diva”

Lifetime

“Drop Dead Diva” is another show that will enable your mind to drift far, far away from reality, even beyond Paris. Starring Brooke Elliott, the Lifetime series follows the aftermath of a model’s sudden death as she is mistakenly plummeted from heaven back to life in the body of a plus-sized lawyer named Jane, who happens to work alongside the model’s fiancé, Grayson (Jackson Hurst). Navigating her new life — and brains — Jane must embrace both her old self’s flair for the dramatics and her current situation as a high-powered lawyer. – LS

Stream it on Roku.