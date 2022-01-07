Sidney Poitier Tributes Pour in From Hollywood: ‘What a Landmark Actor’

Sidney Poitier is being remembered Friday as “an absolute legend” — and so much more — in (and by) the Hollywood acting community.

“What a landmark actor. One of a kind,” Jeffrey Wright, the star of HBO’s “Westworld,” posted in his Twitter tribute. “What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man.”

“He showed us how to reach for the stars,” Whoopi Goldberg wrote.

“Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All time great,” Josh Gad tweeted. “Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads.”

Poitier, the pioneering actor and director who became the first bankable Black leading man in Hollywood, died at age 94, according to the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs. Poitier, who was born in the U.S. but grew up in the Bahamas, broke multiple racial barriers in his decades-long career, including when he became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award, for his role in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field.”

Hollywood stars are celebrating his work in films such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” both Best Picture nominees from 1967.

“One of the greatest actors of all time. His ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, ‘They call me Mr. Tibbs!’ heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it,” Stevie Van Zandt said in a tweet.

But the Bahamian actor also had a presence across Hollywood, serving as a former Walt Disney Co. board member and earning a tribute from Bob Iger on Friday.

“Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special,” Iger wrote.

From his first film performance, playing a doctor who treats a bigoted white man in 1950’s “No Way Out,” he blazed a trail by refusing to play roles that traded on racial stereotypes. He followed his debut film by playing a minister in 1951’s “Cry, the Beloved Country,” set in apartheid-era South Africa, and then an angsty high schooler in 1954’s “The Blackboard Jungle.”

Poitier picked up his first Oscar nomination for 1959’s “The Defiant Ones,” starring with Tony Curtis as two escaped criminals who must work together to elude the authorities. Four years later, he made history by taking home the Best Actor trophy for “Lilies of the Field,” starring as a former GI who helps a group of Catholic nuns build a new chapel.

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.



(📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors of all time. His “In The Heat Of The Night” will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier, 94.

When he answered an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theatre owner sneered: ‘Go be a dishwasher.’

Sidney already was a dishwasher.

Stung by the jibe, he vowed to prove him wrong.

He became the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar. pic.twitter.com/JNpBWi8nwk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2022

What a thrill it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.. he made us all feel proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming.. thank you Mr. Poitier rest well. pic.twitter.com/EI6hRljryn — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 7, 2022

Heart is aching. 💔Sir Sidney Poitier was not just a great actor. He was a wonderful human being and truly the most elegant man I ever met in my life.

Rest Well Dear Brother… #ToSirWithLove pic.twitter.com/FpU2g1TeAC — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) January 7, 2022

“There is a certain immortality involved in theater, not created by monuments and books, but through the knowledge an actor keeps to his dying day that on a certain afternoon, in an empty and dusty theater, he cast the shadow of a being that was not himself……..” pic.twitter.com/lVsvO5t3CJ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 7, 2022

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All time great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads. #ripsydneypoitier pic.twitter.com/Kz9JdWaAI5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 7, 2022

RIP to the great great artist https://t.co/UsKp6kBv8E — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier – AMEN – Lilies of the Field （1963） https://t.co/DU9Bbt9u5t via @YouTube — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) January 7, 2022

I once had the honor to shake Sidney Poitier’s hand. May he Rest in Power knowing he was loved and trailblazer in our industry who lit up the screen with his talent. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LZixjXUAJW — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 7, 2022

Sharing time on Earth with this brother has been a privilege.



We've never met and yet I've felt his presence. I truly loved Sidney Poitier's command, his seeming ability to bend the world to his will in righteous ways. pic.twitter.com/wmRugMAMl9 — Ja'han Jones (@_Jahan) January 7, 2022

So sad to read of the passing of Sidney Poitier. Thank you for gracing us with your brilliance. RIP pic.twitter.com/KQjJdKAw1p — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 7, 2022

Until I can properly eulogize him later. Heart broken. I am because of him. He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful. Standing O for this giant. pic.twitter.com/B6ZgNZF8MG — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) January 7, 2022

Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special. pic.twitter.com/1ccPjqabkz — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 7, 2022

A brilliant actor, director and activist RIP Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/uq1bDVQ9vO — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 7, 2022

