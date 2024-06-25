Pro wrestler Sika Anoa’i has died at the age of 79. The WWE Hall of Famer leaves behind his wife Patricia and four children – one of which is current wrestling superstar Roman Reigns, who last wrestled in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania. Sika was preceded in death by his son, former WWE wrestler Rosey.

Sika was part of The Wild Samoans tag team alongside his brother Afa. They made their debut in 1973 in the Canadian promotion Stampede Wrestling before heading to the WWF in 1979, where they became two-time tag team champions. The pair took time away from the company, then returned to the WWF in 1983 and secured another championship.

As an individual wrestler, Sika also competed as an individual and appeared in a battle royal at WrestleMania IV. His last match was in 2006. The Wild Samoans were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Watch their Hall of Fame induction speech below:

News of Sika’s passing was shared by his nephew Jahrus Anoa’i on Instagram.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i,” he wrote. “He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

Anoa’i continued, “He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika.”

You can watch one of the Wild Samoans’ tag team matches below: