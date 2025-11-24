‘Simon Cowell: The Next Act’ Hopes to Recreate the Magic of One Direction in Netflix Trailer

Simon Cowell is ready for his next act.

Netflix dropped the trailer for “Simon Cowell: The Next Act” on Monday, which will see the “American Idol,” “X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent” alum assemble what he hopes to be the next big boy band.

“As much as I love my job on TV, I miss where I started — signing artists and working with bands. There is a massive opportunity. I am going to find a new boy band,” he says in the teaser. “If this goes wrong, it will be: ‘Simon Cowell has lost it.’”

This December, from thousands of auditions, 16 boys will spend a week in boy band bootcamp with Cowell’s team to figure out who makes the final cut.

Simon Cowell has created some of the biggest music superstars in the world — can he do it again?



Simon Cowell: The Next Act premieres December 10 pic.twitter.com/NRDKDkeD5a — Netflix (@netflix) November 24, 2025

“Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In this brand-new Netflix docu-series, cameras follow him everywhere as he sets out to do it again, to try and create the next global boyband sensation,” per the logline. “This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?”

Cowell has famously/infamously had a hand in putting together acts like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony, while Netflix has offered similar concepts with “Building the Band” and “Pop Star Academy.”

The 6-episode series comes from Box to Box Films and Syco Entertainment, with executive producers Simon Cowell, James Gay Rees, Paul Martin, Warren Smith and Cassie Bennet.

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act” premieres Dec. 10 on Netflix.