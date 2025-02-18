Simone Biles Joins Religion of Sports Board of Directors

Simone Biles has joined the board for Religion of Sports, the production company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra.

Biles becomes the company’s newest member of its Board of Directors, where she will serve as a creative partner of Religion of Sports, helping the company expand their storytelling across the media landscape. The current board also includes founders Brady, Strahan and Chopra, as well as CEO Ameeth Sankaran and investment representatives from Shamrock Capital, Elysian Park Ventures and Cerro Capital.

Biles’ new appointment on the board expands her partnership with Religion of Sports after the company produced “Simone vs Herself” and “Simone Biles Rising,” which scored two wins at the Critics Choice Awards for best sports documentary and best limited documentary series.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand how compelling sports media can inspire, educate, and entertain, and after working alongside the incredible ROS team for over five years, I can’t think of a better partner to work with in sharing more of these types of important stories,” Biles said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join such a passionate company that has proven that it knows how to deliver powerful stories, and I’m especially excited to spotlight narratives around iconic women in sports as well as the critical conversations around sports and mental health.”

“Simone Biles Rising” launched its first two episodes in July 2024, documenting Biles’ preparation and journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics, picking up with her candid reaction just moments after withdrawing from the Tokyo Games. The second two episodes, which followed Biles through the Paris Games, dropped in October.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Simone, a once-in-a-generation athlete who has won the hearts of fans across the world, to the incredible Religion of Sports Board,” Chopra said. “Religion of Sports was born from the idea that sports matter and that they epitomize the apex of human potential. No one embodies that more than Simone – with all of her successes and resilience both in and out of the gym. We’ve collaborated for years on multiple projects, so for her to now join our team of storytellers and innovators is a dream.”