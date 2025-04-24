‘Sinners’ Needs a Long Box Office Run, and It’s Going to Get It

When Warner Bros. rolled the dice on Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” it did so with the belief that the “Black Panther” director’s deeply personal horror film would build an audience buzz that could fuel weeks of ticket sales.

As the film’s opening week nears its end, that is exactly what is happening.

After earning the best opening weekend for an original film this decade with $48 million, “Sinners” has added another $23.5 million from weekday screenings to its domestic total. That’s nearly double the $13.9 million that Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which held the previous original opening record for the 2020s, earned in its first Monday to Wednesday period.