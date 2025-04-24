‘Sinners’ Needs a Long Box Office Run, and It’s Going to Get It

After strong weekday numbers, Ryan Coogler’s hit horror film is headed for a $35 million-plus second weekend

"Sinners" (Warner Bros.)
When Warner Bros. rolled the dice on Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” it did so with the belief that the “Black Panther” director’s deeply personal horror film would build an audience buzz that could fuel weeks of ticket sales.

As the film’s opening week nears its end, that is exactly what is happening.

After earning the best opening weekend for an original film this decade with $48 million, “Sinners” has added another $23.5 million from weekday screenings to its domestic total. That’s nearly double the $13.9 million that Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which held the previous original opening record for the 2020s, earned in its first Monday to Wednesday period.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

