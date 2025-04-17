WB’s Next Big Original Bet ‘Sinners’ Won Over the Critics, Now It Just Needs the Masses

Available to WrapPRO members

Fifteen years after Christopher Nolan cashed in his “Dark Knight” clout with “Inception,” Ryan Coogler looks to bring “Black Panther” fans to his ambitious, original horror film

sinners-michael-b-jordan
Michael B. Jordan in "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

After pulling the box office out of its slump with “A Minecraft Movie,” Warner Bros. is now taking a roll of the dice with the ambitious, original horror film “Sinners,” whose box office fortunes hinge in good part on how much the cultural legacy of “Black Panther” has permanently rubbed off on its writer-director, Ryan Coogler.

“Sinners” is Coogler’s first original film since his feature debut “Fruitvale Station,” after which he went on to launch the “Rocky” spinoff series “Creed” and then lead Marvel Studios to its first Best Picture nomination with “Black Panther” in 2018. His 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” earned a less enthusiastic reception from critics and audiences but was still widely praised for how it paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments