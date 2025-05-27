‘Sinners’ Sets Digital, Blu-ray Release Dates

“Sinners” is coming home.

Ryan Coogler’s period vampire thriller “Sinners,” which has amassed more than $300 million worldwide since debuting theatrically April 18, has set its home video release dates, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. The critically acclaimed movie, which stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, will arrive digitally June 3, available through participating digital platforms, including Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu). The physical version of “Sinners,” available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, will arrive July 8.

The special features on both the physical and digital versions of the movie include a 32-minute making-of featurette (“Dancing With the Devil: The Making of Sinners”), a featurette devoted to Jordan’s performances, another about the music and a historical piece about the supernatural history of the deep south. There is also a featurette devoted to the creature effects for the film, plus nearly 20 minutes of deleted or extended scenes, which are sure to be delicious.

Additionally, the home releases will be presented with expanded aspect ratio sequences, “allowing consumers to see both 1.78:1 and 2.76:1 aspect ratios, as intended by the filmmaker for home viewing,” according to the official release.

“Sinners” follows twin brothers (Jordan) who return to their small southern town after spending some time in Chicago working with Al Capone. Their dream is to set up their own juke joint, a place where people in the community can go and let off steam. But on the opening night, they run afoul of a villainous vampire (Jack O’Connell).

While there were some questioning the decision to give Coogler a large budget (more than $90 million) for an original property, with Warner Bros. giving him the full rights to the film in 25 years, the movie was a commercial smash, driven largely by word of mouth and the singular experience of watching the movie on an Imax screen. Hopefully the home video versions have the same oomph.